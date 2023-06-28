Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 run time: ‘To Fear Of Death…’

As you prepare yourselves to check out Mayans MC season 5 episode 7 on FX tonight, why not have a discussion about run time? Is there anything in particular we should expect?

If there is one way to properly kick this article off, it is by saying the following: We’re in for a story that is going to be particularly epic. For starters, we are looking at a story here titled “To Fear Of Death, I Eat The Stars” and if that’s not a big clue of what lies ahead here, we don’t really know what is. This will be a huge story with enormous ramifications across the board. We are excited to see what’s coming up next, but at the same time nervous … mostly because it’s hard not to be within this world.

Per the official listings for FX, expect for episode 7 to run a full hour and a half, commercials included. That means without them, you’re probably getting a story that is a little bit over an hour. There are only four episodes remaining, so you can’t be too shocked that Elgin James and the rest of the creative team have a lot they want to say! The synopsis for this story is slightly illuminating, but it holds a good bit back at the same time:

The M.C.’s fight to gain control of California takes a deadly twist; the Broken Saints welcome a desperate newcomer.

This description is at the very least a reminder that there are some plans for this Broken Saints story, so this isn’t a case where this is just going to be forgotten and not brought back up in some sort of substantial way. We are anticipating that the Mayans and the Sons could both lose bodies tonight, mostly just because that’s the way of this world at this point. It’s hard to imagine any other scenario unfolding.

