Futurama season 11 premiere date, trailer revealed at Hulu

For everyone out there who has been eager to see Futurama season 11 on Hulu for quite some time, we have great news! Sure, it’s been a decade since the animated comedy’s last appearance, but it is back with a whole new batch of episodes!

Today, the aforementioned streaming service confirmed that on Monday, July 24, new episodes of the series are going to be here! In an official synopsis, you can get a sense of how these episodes are going to be promoted. Perhaps most importantly, the idea here is to appeal to both longtime fans and new viewers alike:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

We gotta say that in general, Futurama fans are some of the most passionate out there. This show has always done a great job of having larger arcs alongside some individual storylines, and also being both fully immersive and imaginative at the same time. Because of the setting and the story’s central themes, you really have a blank canvas to explore with Fry and Leela a lot of the time. We know that there’s a lot to live up to, but we are pretty optimistic based on so much of the returning talent involved here.

(Photo: Hulu.)

