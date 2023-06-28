Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Will you have a chance to check the show out alongside Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD?

Just as you would probably imagine here, there are a number of things that we can say as we continue to venture into some pretty uncharted waters. The writers’ strike has been going on at this point for almost two months, and there is no apparent end in sight. That means that there are no scripts written for any of these three shows, and it’s a given with all of this in mind that there are no new episodes on the air tonight.

So when could all of this change? If there is any silver lining that we have at the moment, it is that we could be getting closer to a deal between SAG-AFTRA and the networks / streaming services. Because of that, we tend to think that the WGA could be next in line … provided that what is being offered is fair. We don’t personally think that the folks at the WGA are asking for anything altogether extreme, so let’s just hope the powers-that-be do step up to the plate.

As for what we anticipate we are going to be seeing when it comes to a premiere date, we’d be shocked at this point if we see the show back before we get around to November. It’s just going to take some time for production to get going again once all of this is over.

Will there be any surprises?

Well, it is certainly possible! Remember that there were big cliffhangers across the board here, and we already saw the departure of one major cast member in Nick Gehlfuss from Chicago Med after the most-recent finale. Who knows what the future will hold?

