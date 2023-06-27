The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers, plus will Charity get engaged?

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 2, of course we do think some great things are coming for Charity Lawson. Of course, there will be some drama … but we also expect a little bit of romance!

There are some things about the rest of the season that could be different from what we have seen in the past. For starters, we do get the feeling that the show is going to be spending a lot of time in America until late in the show, meaning that there could be a little bit less overseas travel. This may just be a budget thing, as both this show and many others out there are all trying to save money wherever they can.

Meanwhile, we started out this season with a smaller group of guys for Charity, which we actually prefer since it makes things a tinier bit easier to follow. Are there some clear favorites at this point? Well, we do think that Aaron B. was a big standout from the premiere, and we also think Dotun got a ton of screen time. Brayden has the first impression rose, but we tend to think for now that he is going to flame out.

Spencer … we don’t even know what to say about Spencer at the moment. He’s just got one of the strangest cadences out of anyone on the show.

In the preview for what lies ahead…

Well, we don’t think that there was all that much in here that will surprise people. There were some romantic dates, fun moments, and also some craziness. We also got what looked like a dodgeball date on the beach, some kissing sessions, and a whole lot more. Dotun seems like an early favorite — also, Joey tells her at one point that he is falling in love with her.

Here’s Charity’s big issue: She is falling for more than one person. What does that mean?! Well, we are going to wait and see. We can’t say for sure that Charity is going to get engaged, but at this point, it feels likely.

