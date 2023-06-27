Stars on Mars season 1: Who are the four new contestants?

At the end of tonight’s Stars on Mars season 1 episode, let’s just say we had a huge cliffhanger: Four new contestants are heading to Mars. So … who are they? Why are we getting these people now? So many questions and yet, so little time.

We do tend to think some more information is going to be released about these people in advance, largely because it feels like you’d want that out there if you are a celebrity. Tonight saw the end of the road for both Tom Schwartz and Natasha Leggero, and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by either one of these exits. Is Ronda Rousey the favorite to win? What about Ariel Winter? We can’t rule either one of them out.

Now, we should note that there are already questions aplenty regarding the fairness of this whole thing, and we get that. After all, remember this for a moment — these people have already been up there! We do think there’s a chance that we could see some other twist to this whole situation beyond what we are currently seeing, but we’d say it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach with some of that. Who knows what the producers really have cooked here?

Also, it’s pretty tough to take Stars in Mars that seriously when a good chunk of the contestants don’t seem to be that aware of how they could be playing the game. If there was more of a Big Brother-style strategy going on up at that base, we actually tend to think the show would be so much better. That just hasn’t happened too much as of yet.

Will that change in the near future? Well, we do think there’s a good chance of that. Let’s cross our fingers and then hope for it … shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stars on Mars and what lies ahead

What do you think about four new contestants joining Stars on Mars season 1 at this point?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







