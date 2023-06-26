Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 return date at Fox? It’s hard to blame you! This show may be silly, but it’s also provided a reasonable amount of summer entertainment.

With that being said, we are now about to enter the first break of the season, and there is a pretty specific reason in mind: The July 4 holiday. In advance of it the celebrity reality show will not be back until Monday, July 10 at the earliest, and that is when you can expect more challenges mixed with some other hijinks for the remainder of the crew. Following the double-elimination (or “extraction,” as William Shatner would call it) tonight, a smaller group of contestants still remain. We tend to think that the competition will start to become more strategic from here on out.

Now, here is the other question we have to think about right now — are people even going to be around to watch the show when it comes back? As much fun as we’ve had with the adventures in “outer space” so far, not that many others have. Neither of the last two episodes have pulled in more than 1 million live+same-day viewers; this number likely increases when you factor in DVR totals, but by how much? Fox had to expect more out of Stars on Mars, especially when you consider that there are some halfway-decent cast members on here, including people like Ariel Winter, Ronda Rousey, and Marshawn Lynch who viewers have actually heard of. We would argue that pound for pound, the roster of celebrities here is better than what we’ve seen on recent versions of Dancing with the Stars and other reality shows.

Unfortunately, there is no synopsis to share as of right now for episode 5; hopefully, this is something that will change over the next seven days.

(Photo: Fox.)

