Claim to Fame season 2: Is Monay related to Steve Harvey?

Tonight the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere gave us a lot of information and clues — but is Monay related to Steve Harvey?

At one point during the episode, we saw this suggestion through out there. So, is that actually the case? Well, let’s just get this out of this way: We don’t think that she is. There isn’t really a lot of evidence out there suggesting that this is the case. As a matter of fact, the two don’t even look that much alike. We know that this doesn’t matter all that much, but it’s still worth noting.

Still, we’d argue that at this point, the identity of Monay is actually one of the larger mysteries that is out there at the moment. We think a lot of fun could come out of this.

For now, we only think there is one person on the show who is super-obvious at the moment: Travis being the son of Neil deGrasse Tyson. Meanwhile, it was revealed thanks to Hugo at the end of the premiere that Carly is actually the niece of Tom Hanks … and it is going to be hard for that reaction to be topped at this point over the rest of the season.

The right way to play the game

It may not be entertaining, but we do think it is smart to blend into the background for as long as possible. You don’t want to do anything to stick out like a sore thumb; instead, it is better than people either forget about you or simply decide you are too valuable to lose. If you can do that, you are well on your way to winning the whole thing.

In the end, we’re still in the early going for this season; we’ll see where things go long-term.

Related – Check out more thoughts on the Claim to Fame premiere right now, including Carly’s identity

What do you think about Monay being possibly related to Steve Harvey on Claim to Fame season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







