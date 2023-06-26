Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 video: A secret is out!

Tonight on Freeform you will have a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 — and that, of course, means more drama. To be specific, we’re going to continue to see a lot of complications within the Megan – Isabella relationship.

In the time that the two have known each other, they supposedly have come to some sort of understanding and have a bond. If that is the case, though, why is Isabella leaking information about her? Or, to be specific, why is she blabbing about her pregnancy? That’s something that will be a big part of the upcoming episode, which may still have more questions than answers.

If you head over to the link here, you can see one sneak peek via Freeform that shows Megan asking these questions of Isabella. They’re supposed to be ride-or-dies … right? Why would Isabella do this? There is a school of thought here that they are both young, which means that they are going to do and say a lot of things that are absolutely mistakes. However, that is going to become less and less of an excuse as the situation gets heightened. Remember, Luke is dead in the summer 2000 timeline. That means the margin for error is so much less than it once was. How they navigate that will be the relationship’s greatest challenge.

Also, there’s still the question of what actually happened to Luke in general. If you are hoping to get some more information on that before the finale, at least when it comes to concrete proof, you may be disappointed. If Cruel Summer does spill the beans on the murderer before then, we’d consider it almost as big of a surprise as anything within the actual story.

If nothing else, we do still believe that tonight’s episode will contain at least a reveal or two. This is the best way to keep people engaged and talking — in other words, exactly what Freeform wants at the moment.

