Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 promo: A frame job?

As you prepare for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 on Freeform next week, how much more twisted are things going to get?

Well, let’s start off here by noting this: Isabella is going to have a lot more on her plate moving forward than ever before. This is a character who has already gone through a lot over the course of the series, and now she’s going to have her suspicions that there could be a frame job in the works. What is she going to do about it?

In general, we do think that a good bit of this episode is going to be all about trying to piece together some of the truth — in addition to the suspicions about a frame job, there are also a lot of question marks about what’s happening with Megan and the letter. What does that mean?

One of the great things about this show at the moment is rather simple: We are talking here all about a show that can play around with time, but also play around a little bit with various suspects and motives. There is a murder-mystery aspect of the story, but then there is also room for a lot of great character development along the way. Basically, there is a lot to like here as we get closer to the midway point of the story.

Also, there is Christmas!

Sure, it may sound a little bit ridiculous to focus on the holiday season in the middle of June, but just remember for a moment that this is the sort of show that we are dealing with here. In order to see the format play out the way in which is needed, you are going to see things through all important parts of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cruel Summer, including more information on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







