Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Christmastime?

Next week on Freeform you are going to have a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5. Do you want to learn more all about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that this title is “All I Want for Christmas.” It’s understandable if you are wondering what in the world the holiday season has to do with anything and of course, the answer to that is rather complicated. You are going to see throughout this hour Isabella and Megan take part in potentially some holiday traditions. However, they are wedged between some surprises across a number of different fronts. as we do dive deeper into the story we are poised to get answers on a handful of different things, with a pretty important one being what’s going to happen in regards to Luke. We may not know everything until the finale, but we can at least start to piece things together.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what’s next, check out the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

In Summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past. In Winter 1999, Isabella’s concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news. In Summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that we’ll be able to at least see more of the relationship between Isabella and Megan build up. Murder mystery aside, one of the things that is most exciting about this show right now is seeing this relationship be explored. After all, the two are in a really different spot in the summer of 2000 than they were a year before. That’s the result of a shared experience, one comprised of a number of different highs and lows.

In the end, let’s just hope for some more great development for these characters … but also probably another jaw-dropper or two scattered throughout.

Where do you think we are going to see things go as we move into Cruel Summer season 2 episode 5?

Go ahead and share some thoughts and hopes right now in the comments, and stay tuned for other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

