Claim to Fame season 2 spoilers: Meet the new cast!

Tonight on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere — so what can you expect?

Well, the first thing that we should note about this super-underrated series is that the basic premise is still the same. You are going to have a chance to meet twelve new celebrity relatives arrive and while there, they have to figure out how to hide who they really are. It’s a fun competition that has elements of The Mole, plus a celebrity angle a la The Masked Singer. We wish that it had a little more attention around it, but who knows? ABC moving the show to an earlier timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Below, you can check out the full Claim to Fame season 2 premiere synopsis with more info all about what lies ahead here:

Hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives living under one roof and concealing their lineage for the $100,000 prize. This week’s challenge is a talent show, determining who will face elimination in the Guess Off.

We almost think that with this show, there is something better that comes with not knowing a lot of information in advance. That way, we can play along with the guessing game a little bit better. We’re also glad that with this show in particular, there is a strategic element that comes with people working together. Because of this, it mitigates a little bit of the problem that can come with a show like The Masked Singer, where a lot of the fun is zapped out once you realize who everyone is.

Hopefully, from a gameplay standpoint season 2 ends up being a lot like season 1. If that happens, aren’t we set up in a great way for whatever is next? We tend to think so.

