Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it comes as much of a shock that the demand for more episodes remains there. The crime drama ended season 20 with an exceptional cliffhanger, and that only increases the demand further.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here with some of the bad news: You won’t be seeing the show on the air tonight. Not only that, but the lengthy break between seasons still has no end in sight.

Here’s a quick update for those who are not currently in the loop. We are now almost two months into the writers’ strike, and we’ve yet to even see the networks and streaming services do much of anything to make us think that we’re close to the end of it. We hope that things will change over the next few weeks once a deal is done between the networks and SAG-AFTRA (the acting union), since that contract is almost expired and a strike could be imminent there.

Whenever the strike ends, we don’t think we’ll have to wait long for the NCIS writers’ room to open. After that, production could kick off a couple of months later. this is why we’re not fully ruling out the possibility that season 21 could air this year — it is just going to be far later than usual.

For the time being…

The best thing that you can keep doing is stand in solidarity with the writers so the strike ends sooner rather than later. They aren’t asking for anything crazy; they just want the preservation of their craft for many years to come. Without them, NCIS would not be the fantastic series that it’s shown itself to be over the years.

Related – Check out some more news on NCIS now, including other thoughts about the future and a possible premiere date

What do you want to see on NCIS season 21 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







