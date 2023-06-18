NCIS season 21 premiere date: Will we find it out this summer?

We don’t think that it is any secret that a lot of us out here would love to learn the NCIS season 21 premiere date at some point in the relative future. Why wouldn’t we? There was a big cliffhanger at the end of the season 20 finale and we would love nothing more than to make it to the other side of that.

As for when we’re actually going to get that, though, that does remain to be seen. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see season 21 at some point this year, but this is almost exclusively based on what happens with the writers’ strike. We are now past the 45-day mark of this strike involving the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP, an association built up of networks and streaming services. There has not been any real traction, and there is no evidence that we are nearing a resolution in the near future.

We do think that in the coming months, we could get an approximate sense of when NCIS season 21 could premiere. As for whether or not we get an exact date, that’s a little hard to figure out. If the strike is over in July, for example, we do think that we could get some premiere date news around the end of the summer. Otherwise, we may not learn when Sean Murray and the rest of the cast are back until fall.

It’s also important to remember this at the moment — even if we get a premiere-date announcement this summer, that doesn’t mean the show will be back anytime soon. It is starting to become hard to imagine we’ll see NCIS back until at least the end of October and if no deal is reached this month, it is fair to say that November is probably the earliest we’ll see it. The show is already missing time that the writers are typically working on scripts. We know that production does not typically kick off until July, but a delay in one part of the process is a delay in every part. A lot of you longtime viewers are probably aware of this already.

No matter when the series is back, the first priority will be seeing what happens to Nick Torres following that cliffhanger. Everything else can fall in line at some point along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

