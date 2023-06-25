Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 sneak peek: A fungus among us

Tomorrow night on Fox you are going to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4, an hour that could prove both ridiculous and important. If you are watching for silly comedy, you’re going to have that. Yet, you’ve also got what could be the most strategic installment of the entire series.

Basically, what’s going to happen in this episode is that the arrival of a Martian fungus could wipe out all of the current residents of Mars — or, at least according to host William Shatner. He hands the crew the next mission, which is to work in order to properly take out this threat. To go along with this, he also informs them that two contestants will be extracted by the end … due to a limited food supply or something like that.

You can see this full sneak peek over at TV Insider, and we hope that the contestants do actually start to realize how to best play this game: Alliances and finding the right strength in numbers. If you do want to win, you have to insulate yourself! Based on the way that episode 3 concluded, we tend to think that Marshawn Lynch and Ronda Rousey are both a little vulnerable. After all, they lost an ally in Richard Sherman, who opted to head back home rather than fight for a spot in the base. We tend to think at present that Ariel Winter is in a really good spot, but if she ends up being the next Commander and the team loses, does that put her on the chopping block?

Maybe it is ridiculous in its own right that we’re trying to have some strategic analysis of a show that is inherently so silly, but we just can’t help ourselves. After all, we do want to think that the winner of Stars on Mars does something to really deserve it, beyond just giving a few soundbites here and there.

Remember, this episode is going to air on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Related – Be sure to get some more info entering this Stars on Mars episode

What do you think is going to happen moving forward on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4?

Share in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back for other information.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







