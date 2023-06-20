Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A double elimination

When Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 airs on Fox next week, there’s a lot of big stuff coming up — including a double elimination!

We do think it makes sense to deliver something a little unexpected during this episode, mostly because the show itself has been relatively routine so far. You’ve seen a rinse-and-repeat structure where someone is in charge, there is a mission, and in the end, someone is sent packing. We are at a point now where there are some close alliances. After Richard Sherman indicated that he wanted to go, that meant that the trio of him, Marshawn Lynch, and Ronda Rousey were split up.

So where do things go from here? Below, you can check out the full Stars on Mars season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

Tensions are high amongst the nine remaining contestants, as the pressure of being away from Earth begins to take a toll. When the celebronauts learn a strange lifeform has been detected on “Mars,” William Shatner from Mission Control tasks them with a mission which will test their perseverance and force two celebronauts back to Earth in a special double elimination episode. Watch as the stars are sent on a deployment mission in the all-new “Life on Mars?” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-104) (TV-14 L)

Based on what we saw tonight in the promo, it seems as though Ariel Winter and Ronda Rousey are going to be back at the base during the mission, and that someone has a flamethrower. That can’t be good … or is it?

The truth here is that this show is at its best when there is some chaos, and we do think that as of late, a lot of the contestants have been a little too nice to each other. This is a chance to mix things up and get strategic. There are only so many people left!

