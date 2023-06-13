Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Fire on the base!

Next week on Fox you will have a chance to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3. So what is at the center of this one?

Well, judging from the first preview we’ve had a chance to see for what lies ahead, it may be a crisis that hits close to home: A fire in the base!

What does make this show rather interesting is that so far, a lot of what we’ve seen here insofar as strategy goes is that doing well in the missions matters more than just about everything else. This means that nobody is as much thinking about the endgame as just how to make the base livable until then. You need strong people to do well in the missions, which is why we’ve seen some of the more physical players stick around. At what point does that change?

This is a strange show right now in that we’re not sure that there is a single person excelling in all aspects of the game … but does anyone else get the sense that Ariel Winter could be a serious contender? She’s really gotten an edit of a go-getter, even if she struggled when it comes to knowing who Lance Armstrong really is.

One thing to watch

While we wouldn’t do this yet, at some point you have to consider splitting up Marshawn and Richard Sherman, right? They are, after all, a pair of teammates, and they are the closest thing to a readymade alliance that there is in this place. Sure, Marshawn engages in a lot of antics, but at the same time these two have known each other for a really long time. At the very least, that is something that we would think about if we are someone on the outside looking in here.

