We had a feeling entering Stars on Mars episode 2 that we would start to get a better sense of what the show really is. Was that a good thing?

Well, the biggest challenge here is that Tallulah Willis is not the entertainment goldmine that is Marshawn Lynch, not that this should really come as all that much of a surprise. It’s no slight on her; almost no one can be that funny almost all the time. She was Base Commander this time and with Natasha Leggero at her side, they worked together to try and fix the compound’s water supply.

We do think that this show missing something leading up to the elimination at the end of the episode, and it’s rather simple: The strategy. If you are going to have an elimination aspect here similar to a Big Brother or a Survivor, you have to come up with some more ways to showcase what the gameplay is like. Maybe you don’t have people in there who are serious gamers and that is a part of it. At the very least, we don’t think that this is something that you can rule out entirely.

The discussion that we saw after the mission was important, mostly because Willis failed as Commander and because of that, she was vulnerable. Then again, so was Marshawn — then, Tom Schwartz failed to count the barrels left and strangely, he failed to be able to count to four. This wasn’t all that confident! Marshawn was safe, mostly because he technically did not do anything wrong, all things considered here.

This meant that the competition between Tallulah or Tom. Did we lose the person who failed as a leader, or the person who failed to count properly? Tom ended up staying and with that, we lost our first Base Commander of the season. If you fail as a leader, then apparently that’s your death sentence.

What did you think about the overall events of Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2?

