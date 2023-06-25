Endeavour season 9 episode 3 spoilers: The series finale…

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to check out Endeavour season 9 episode 3 — and absolutely, this one will make you emotional. We are, after all, talking here about the epic series finale. Whatever happens here will define the British drama and these characters for good.

We would sit here and question why we’re getting such a short season here, but that would suggest that we’re somewhat surprised about it. We’re not. How can we be, given that this is something that we have seen before? These episodes are long, so really it feels like we’re getting mini-movies every single week. Also, nine seasons is a pretty long time for any show to go; it’s hard to be bitter about it ending now, all things considered.

So what can we tell you about the final episode? Well, let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing one of the most dramatic and intense cases so far, one that could have high stakes, throwbacks to the past, and a whole lot more. To get a few other details, check out the full Endeavour season 9 episode 3 synopsis right now:

A series of death notices in the Oxford Mail, each with a distinctive, cryptic message, provides clues to Endeavour’s latest – and final – investigation. Meanwhile, Thursday is under pressure from a familiar face.

Even though this is the finale and there are likely to be some reasonably-higher stakes because of that, we don’t anticipate this show (at least for now) deviating too much from what they have done so far. Why would they, when they have done such a fantastic job at giving good mysteries for years? This is a celebration of who these characters are, alongside of course the world that surrounds them. Let’s hope for a worthy send-off that makes sense for everyone involved.

What do you most want to see moving into Endeavour season 9 episode 3 over on PBS?

Share right now in the comments, and also tell us how much you will miss the series. We will have other info to share here on all things TV soon.

(Photo: PBS.)

