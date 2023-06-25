Reacher season 3: Is it already filming, despite no renewal news?

Even though there is no official Reacher season 3 renewal yet at Prime Video, is production already underway? Let’s just say that there is some early evidence of that.

According to a report from Hollywood North Buzz, the Alan Ritchson series started filming on another new season in Ontario this past week. Now, the streaming service has yet to confirm this, but there are multiple reports out there indicating something similar.

Now, we should note that there was buzz a good while ago that a Reacher season 3 was going to happen, and there enough time seemingly for some scripts to be written before the start of the writers’ strike. Are we still concerned about the show filming without writers being able to be on set? Absolutely, but we can’t sit here and say that this is the only show in this situation. Just look at House of the Dragon or American Horror Story.

As for the reason while season 3 would start filming now, the easy explanation is that the streamer is trying to get far ahead of the game. They can bank episodes to air whenever they want. Also, they’ve seen enough metrics at this point to know that another season will be really successful, even if we are waiting a while to see it.

When is season 2 going to premiere?

We’d love to say that you’ll be seeing it pretty soon but for now, we tend to think that this is doubtful. The earliest we imagine it around is in the fall, but it could also be early 2024. Filming for it wrapped several months ago, so theoretically Prime Video could have it on the air in a few months without a problem. It may just depend on how much the powers-that-be want to stretch all of this out.

