Reacher season 2 premiere date: Any optimism for summer?

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn about a Reacher season 2 premiere date over the course of the summer? This is a point in which a lot of people are probably expecting some more news.

At the end of the day, we do understand why a great deal. More than a year has passed now since the first season arrived on Prime Video, and it’s also been months since production on the Alan Ritchson series wrapped up.

If there is any optimism that we can share within this piece at present, it is that we tend to think that we could be getting news on a premiere date over the next few months. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if summer concludes without us learning something more.

As for whether or not we’re actually going to see Reacher this summer, though, let’s just say that is a totally different story. Because of Jack Ryan, The Wheel of Time, and some of the stuff that the Amazon-owned streaming service already has scheduled, we don’t think that they are going to rush season 2 along. That is especially important since the writers’ strike is underway and the longer this goes, the more likely it is that the powers-that-be are going to stretch out their remaining programs to ensure that there are no major gaps.

For now, our optimism is that the second season will launch at some point this fall. Maybe we’ll get that aforementioned premiere date, and maybe we could even see a trailer. Beyond that, though, we would say to not expect too much. After all, this is a way to ensure that there is not even further disappointment — good things come to those who wait, and we do have a feeling that this upcoming season will be action-packed and an awesome step up.

Related – Get some new casting news regarding Ritchson and another project

What do you think we are going to learn when it comes to Reacher season 2 this summer?

When do you think it will premiere? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







