Reacher season 2: Even more great Alan Ritchson news

We know that everyone has been waiting for a good while to see Alan Ritchson back for Reacher season 2 on Prime Video. Is there a light at the end of the tunnel soon?

Well, all we can tell you on the subject of this show right now is that filming has been done for a few months. However, it is fair to also remember that the cast and crew here are not really in control of when new episodes actually come out. The season may still be in post-production and even when it is done, Prime Video will still wait for what they feel is the most advantageous time to launch it.

So while you do wait for more Reacher, why not share some other good news pertaining to Alan Ritchson? We’re glad to be able to say here that the actor is extending his relationship with the aforementioned streaming service thanks to another project. According to a new report from Deadline, the actor is going to star in The Man with the Bag, an upcoming holiday film for Prime Video that is meant to be for the whole family. He is playing a former thief named Vance who is actually going to team with Santa in order to get the magical bag of presents back. Can Jack Reacher help save Christmas? Well, that’s the funny idea that we’ve got in our head right now.

For those wondering, we certainly think that season 2 will be available before this movie is. If we had to guess, the action series will return at some point either in late summer or fall — we tend to think an announcement should surface over the next few months.

If there isn’t a big reveal, it’s possible that the writers’ strike could delay things … but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

