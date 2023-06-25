Joe Pickett season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Ducks and Falcons’

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Joe Pickett season 2 episode 6? “Ducks and Falcons” is arriving to Paramount+ next week. So what lies ahead? Well, we’re not sure that it can start in as shocking a manner as what we saw in episode 5, but the bar is still pretty darn high. After all, the investigation is still ongoing, and we’re going to see the title character perhaps in a more frustrating spot than we’ve seen so far.

To get a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Joe Pickett season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Joe and Marybeth try to reconnect as Joe is shut out of the murder investigation. Nate and Cricket seek answers to past secrets while on the run.

The thing about Joe getting shut out of the murder investigation is rather simple: He’s not in a spot that is totally unique to characters within this genre. Just think for a moment about how many other crime-solvers have been kept from doing what they’re best at over the years. We don’t think that he is going to just stop searching for answers. Instead, think of this as a way for him to get a little bit more creative. Sure, it could create even more challenges for him, but we do think that he’ll continue to try and stop at nothing to figure things out when the dust settles.

Go ahead and remember this…

If you do love Joe Pickett, continue to watch and/or tell your friends to do the same! This is one of those shows that is really dependent on word of mouth to get attention, especially since Paramount+ is not exactly pushing this far and wide. They’re also a service that has canceled some other shows as of late; heck, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is going to be removed from the platform outright soon.

