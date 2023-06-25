The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 AMC start time

Tonight on AMC you’re going to have a chance to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 … but when will it actually premiere? There is a little bit of room for mystery here, and that is at least part of the excitement.

First and foremost, though, let’s kick things off by noting that the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan drama will actually be airing slightly earlier than it did in premiere week, mostly because Fear the Walking Dead is over. Expect to check out episode 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern if you want to watch it live. It’s already been available on AMC+ for a little while, though most diehard fans are probably aware of this.

So what makes this particular episode stand out? Well, think of it as a way to get to know the larger New York City environment beyond what we saw teased in the pilot. You’ll learn more not just about the central villain The Croat, but also how his community thrives and some of the techniques that they utilize. Meanwhile, Negan and Maggie both have to continue to figure out how to work around each other, which is not an altogether easy thing for the two of them to do at times.

Want to get a few more details about the episode overall? Then go ahead and check out the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change.

Remember, there are only six episodes this season — things are going to be moving quickly! That means that our two leads really do not have that much time to locate Hershel…

