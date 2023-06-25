Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? The host has been in the press as of late … but does that actually equate to us getting new episodes?

Well, we should probably go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: It does not. The late-night series is still off the air, and it will continue to be for the immediate future. Whenever the writers’ strike is over, we can start to speculate as to how long it will take to get everyone back and have the operation moving again.

We alluded to the press that Oliver is receiving, and this is something that we mentioned last week, as multiple Reddit communities have taken to posting pictures of John and only John to protest changes to the company’s API. It has been a really amusing diversion, and also allowed for far more AI creations featuring the British comedian than there were previously. (Ironically, there were quite a few out there already.)

Now, the other shame right now is that there are some actual, serious things going on in the world right now that Oliver would be adept at explaining to everyday viewers. That isn’t happening, which means that so many of us are having to resort more to normal news platforms. Maybe we should be doing more of that anyway, but the show’s absence is a reminder of the massive hole that it fills for so many people out there.

Can HBO, plus all the other networks and streaming services, just come to a solution now that involves paying the writers what they are worth? They all want to be there doing what they do best, but they need a fair labor agreement to get to that place.

Rest assured, we’ll continue to have more updates as we do inch ever closer to an end here — and fingers crossed, it does end soon.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show returns?

Do you miss it especially this week? Share in the comments, and also come back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







