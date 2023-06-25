The Idol season 1: Hear The Weeknd’s ‘Jealous Guy’ cover

Tomorrow night is going to bring The Idol season 1 episode 4 to HBO and with that, more noteworthy music. Perhaps the best thing to note now is the cover of John Legend’s “Jealous Guy” as performed by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Out of all the great songs that Lennon performed during his tragically-too-short career, this is one that does slip through the cracks sometimes. It is emotional and haunting, and it remains that way in the new version recorded for the show. You can hear it now on Spotify or YouTube, and it is very much of The Weeknd’s electronic sound.

There does still remain some irony in how Tesfaye has recorded so much music for this show and yet, Tedros is not much of a singer himself. Meanwhile, many of the other songs released from the show are actually performed on it. Some of them have been rather hit or miss — “World Class Sinner” just isn’t a personal cup of tea. However, that song “Family” at the end of episode 2 was a certified banger, even if the whole circumstances around the performance were so unbelievably bizarre.

So why would “Jealous Guy” be performed during The Idol? Well, it could be ironic given that Tedros does not give himself much room to be jealous of anyone — if someone gets too close to Jocelyn, he finds a way to throw them out. That was a big part of the theme for episode 3 and as we move into what’s coming tomorrow, the big question becomes if someone else can do away with him. We do think that there is going to be an effort to make that happen.

Ultimately, we’re sure that the performance will come about at some sort of emotional moment — whether or not we relate to said moment as a viewer is an entirely different story.

What do you think about “Jealous Guy” even be used for The Idol season 1 episode 4?

