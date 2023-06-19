The Idol season 1 episode 4: ‘Stars Belong to the World’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see The Idol season 1 episode 4, otherwise known as “Stars Belong to the World.” What lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost we really should say that this is about as perfect a title for this show as you’re ever going to find, especially since it really encapsulates the sort of ego that a lot of people have towards celebrity culture in general. They believe that if you are famous, you don’t really get or deserve any sense of self. This is something that Jocelyn is fighting against — or, at least what she thinks that she is fighting against. The problem here is how much Tedros is influencing her. Is she being brainwashed? The big issue with the character — and also an issue for us on the outside — is that it’s so hard to know who she really is. This is a consequence of there not being anyone in her world that feels genuinely capable of telling the truth at all times.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, check out the full The Idol season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

While fighting for the upper hand in her relationship with Tedros, Jocelyn becomes determined to introduce her new persona to the world. Later, Jocelyn’s team discusses her increasing involvement with Tedros and his inner circle.

Is Jocelyn ever going to have the upper hand here? On paper, it may be easy to argue that the answer is yes, given that she has money and with that comes, at least, a certain illusion of power. However, the big issue that comes along with this is that she may not be able to really access that confidence. We’ve certainly seen and heard of many celebrities over the years who, in spite of their fame, still feel alone.

