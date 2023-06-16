The Idol season 2 renewal: When will HBO actually decide?

For those of you out there who have not heard as of yet, there are already rumors aplenty out there about The Idol season 2. Could the controversial show get canceled, sooner rather than later?

Well, we should note here that despite whatever is floating around out there, nothing has actually been confirmed. Not only that, but HBO is not going to say much on this for quite some time. After all, there are a number of reasons why they think that they will take their time to figure out the future here.

So where should we start off here? Well, it’s really so simple as reminding you that from a business standpoint, it makes almost no sense for HBO to say things, one way or another, about the future of the Lily Rose-Depp / The Weeknd drama. They want people to keep watching and if they cancel the show now, they cut down their value significantly.

Also, we honestly think that they are going to take their time to see what the streaming numbers are for the show long-term. Sure, The Idol may be subject to a lot of negative reviews, but does that actually mean that viewers will abandon it? This is one of those stories designed to keep people talking, and the fact that it is only six episodes means that it is not that much of a commitment. We do think that the network would prefer to have shows that are critically acclaimed, but they won’t say no to something that turns out to be some sort of big-time commercial hit.

Our current prediction

Personally, we do think that The Idol is going to be a one-season thing, mostly because we don’t think it is going to ascend to a level of success where HBO wants to bring it back. Also, we’re not sure that the cast and producers intend to do more. We think they will keep their options open, though, especially if the remaining episodes are able to turn around some opinions out there.

Do you think that, for now, The Idol is likely to be a one-season project?

