The Idol season 2 renewal unlikely at HBO, per report; is it?

Even though we’re just two episodes into The Idol season 1, is it already looking as the show is heading the way of the dodo?

According to Page Six, it does not appear likely that the Lily Rose-Depp – Abel Tesfaye series is not likely to be coming back for more. There is no question that the critical reception for the show has been negative, and it has also been subject for a lot of controversy in the press. They also have a source who claims that The Idol was never planned to be some sort of long-term thing.

So what does HBO have to say on the subject at the moment? Well, let’s just say that they aren’t confirming anything one way or another. The network tells the publication “the door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process… We’re only two episodes in.”

What the network is saying here is 100% true, mostly because they do often take a wait-and-see approach when determining the future of a lot of their shows. The majority of their viewers, after all, watch several days to even weeks after the installment first airs. Why would this show be any different?

More so than commercial success, though, we would argue that the biggest thing going against The Idol at present is simply that the aura around the show isn’t exactly great. HBO loves to be celebrated for their critically-acclaimed hits and as a result of that, we have a hard time imagining that they are giddy about having a widely-panned show on the airwaves. We do also wonder if a lot of the viewership so far is based more on curiosity and eventually, we are going to see a situation here where the show eventually starts to lose some of its audience.

Ultimately, this show is only six episodes — there isn’t much time for an experiment here.

