The Idol season 1 episode 3: ‘Daybreak’ run time discussion

This weekend is going to bring The Idol season 1 episode 3 over to HBO, and we do have a good sense already of what is coming. Based on the previews that we’ve had a chance to see so far, Tedros is going to infiltrate more and more of Jocelyn’s life, and that will lead to questions and/or panic among members of her team.

Do they really care about her? Or, do they just care about the money that she makes them? They’re going to have to earn or trust because honestly, they don’t have it at this point. They have given us almost no reason to believe anything that they are saying.

Well, one thing that we have been curious about aside from the story is whether or not these episodes are going to get longer as time progresses. After all, remember here that there are only six episodes this season! That means that we’re not exactly going to have a lot of real estate, and some hours could easily go past the standard hour-long run time.

With that being said, this will not be happening for episode 3. Per the most-recent HBO guide, “Daybreak” is closing in at an hour exactly, which means it will probably be a minute or two, at least, shorter than this.

What are we supposed to be rooting for at this point?

That’s actually a really hard question to answer, and that may be what makes this show reasonably difficult at times to watch. We saw in episode 2 just how dangerous and manipulative Tedros can be. It does seem like Jocelyn actually does care about music and being her authentic self, but are we invested enough in her? There are also some more twists coming that could send our feelings about everyone shooting off into different directions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Idol

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Idol season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates as we press on.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







