The Idol season 1 episode 3 promo: Is Tedros taking over?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Idol season 1 episode 3 on HBO this weekend, more of the story is starting to take shape.

Take, for starters, the idea that Jocelyn may be being controlled by Tedros. Is it really as it seems, or is it more what Jocelyn’s team wants it to be? There’s an interesting dichotomy here in that he is clearly a manipulative person, but these are people who also think that Jocelyn has no real mind of her own and isn’t capable of making rational decisions. Nonetheless, the closer and closer he gets to her, the more that everyone else is going to start to panic. Based on the promo that debuted last night, it seems like some characters are going to get into some sort of crisis mode in an effort to completely withdraw him from her life, if possible.

However, is that even going to be possible? You’re also going to see Jocelyn try to some extent to take a more proactive approach to her own life, for better or for worse, that may include rebelling further against what her team wants. These are people who want “the best” for her, but that is only through the lens of what makes her the most successful commercial pop star possible. They care mostly about money, whereas she is trying to care about something more than that. You can quibble about her talent or her ideas, but we do think she has ambition through what we have seen so far.

It feels like as this story progresses, we are going to see things get progressively more and more messy … and we will have to see just where things eventually leave. We know that some of the people involved have responded to some of the criticism by saying that the full story will make sense once you watch it … but should a show really work like that?

Ultimately, this is an especially risky gambit to take in a TV era where so many of us are eager to get that instant gratification, or some answer to a big question almost immediately.

