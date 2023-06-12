The Idol season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Daybreak’

Next week on The Idol season 1 episode 3, you are going to see a story titled “Daybreak.” So what’s at the center of it? Consider this hour a reminder of how fragile Jocelyn may still be when it comes to Tedros’ influence … but also evidence that she may not be the only one.

After all, there is a pretty important thing to remember through everything here — Tedros did not become the person he is overnight. He’s “influenced” a lot of people over the years in a number of different ways. Is he business savvy? A cult leader? Simply obsessed with Lily-Rose Depp’s character more than any other? There are so many fascinating things to think about with this character and of course, it is fun to explore all of them.

Before we go further here, though, we suggest that you check out the full The Idol season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

As Tedros inserts himself into Jocelyn’s life by offering input on her wardrobe and collaborators, Leia brings her growing concerns to Chaim and Destiny. But when her team suddenly begins to soften toward Tedros, Jocelyn becomes even more emotionally tethered to him.

By the end of this episode, maybe we’ll get at least some clarity on this relationship. We just tend to think that there has to be more to this story… right? Let’s just put it this way — it would be rather weird to go through all of this season and it’s really just a story of a guy putting a famous celebrity under his spell.

The only thing that we can guarantee at this point is that The Idol will continue to be controversial — after all, that has been its DNA so far.

