Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Female cast members coming

Just one week ago, Netflix was kind enough to announce at TUDUM a handful of Squid Game season 2 cast members. Just from the vantage point of setting the table, this is something we were pretty darn excited to get.

With that being said, there was also a little bit of criticism at the same time. What’s the reason for that? Well, the people announced were all men. The great thing about season 1 was that you had some compelling male and female cast members and given the sheer number of potential characters for a show like this, it is fair to expect the same thing here.

Luckily, a spokesperson for Netflix has come out now and eased some of the concerns. Just take a look at what they had to say, per Insider:

“This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two. We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters.”

We don’t think that the streaming service is in that much of a hurry to announce pretty much anything when it comes to this show, mostly because they don’t have to be. Just think about it like this for a moment — the second season is probably still more than a year out from arriving. With that, they will probably slow-drip a lot of news to keep us engaged along the way.

This is where we should also go ahead and accent just how important season 2 of this show is in general to Netflix’s bottom line — season 1 is their biggest global hit they’ve ever had. They aren’t going to have more Stranger Things until at least 2025 and Wednesday is also a ways out. They need to get whatever they can out of this show.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

