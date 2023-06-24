Outlander season 7 episode 2: Caitriona Balfe on goodbye scene

Based on what we saw yesterday on Outlander season 7 episode 2, one thing feels pretty clear: The writers are not holding anything back at the moment. Why in the world would they? There were so many big developments in this installment and it’s a reminder of how fast this world could change.

Take, for starters, the Big House burning at the end of the episode due to Wendigo Donner and his men; or, what happened with Roger and Bree going back through the stones in order to help their newborn daughter Amanda. It was a heartbreaking farewell to Jamie and Claire, and Caitriona Balfe approached it with the same sense of finality as her character. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she had the following to say:

“They feel like this is the last time … The finality of that for them, it’s like a death in a weird way. They know that it’s happening so that Mandy can be saved and that they will go on and live another life, but for them, they believe that this is the last time they’ll ever see them, which is so heartbreaking.”

Now, Claire of course knows that they could always travel back again, but there is always risk and it is not altogether easy. Because of this, you have to prepare with the expectation that it is a final farewell. She can feel comfort in knowing that they may be safer in their own time, but it’s still hard. There are no guarantees! Also, Roger and Bree can find clues about Jamie and Claire in their present, but it doesn’t work the other way around.

We do tend to think there could be opportunities for everyone to see each other again, but a lot of patience could be required here. Also, there’s a lot more story to tell with the Revolutionary War rapidly approaching.

