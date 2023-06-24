Outlander season 7 episode 3: Will Roger, Bree return to the past?

After that heartbreaking goodbye at the end of Outlander season 7 episode 2, are we going to be seeing Roger and Bree stay in the 20th century? It is such a big change for these two characters, especially right as they got accustomed to a life in the past.

However, there are reasons why the change had to happen, and it revolved mostly around the two caring for their newborn daughter Amanda. This was once again about putting family first, and that is something that we’ve come to know very much as integral within the world of this show.

So is there a chance that Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton’s characters could make their way back to the 1700’s again after the change — or, is this move as permanent as the episode made it seem? Nothing is certain at present, but we don’t necessarily think that the story will just be split into two forever. What we are confident in is the fact that we probably won’t have a big reunion in episode 3 or the near future.

In speaking about this all further to Glamour, here is what executive producer Maril Davis had to say:

I think we’ve been at pains to try to show that going through the Stones is not easy. It’s not like a low revolving door that you could just go through. And I think it takes its toll going through the Stones and people have died. We know from past seasons that Wendigo Donner, his friends didn’t make it. It takes its toll on you, so it’s not something you should enter into lightly. So I think, Bree and Roger are thinking, this is a time we should stay in, that feels like a safer time. And I think Jamie and Claire feel better knowing they’re in this other time and they’re safe. But are they?

At some point, it’s possible Roger and Bree may realize they need to be back in the past — or, there could be a time when it’s okay for their whole family to be there. Given that time-travel has always been a big component of this show, we’re always prepared for something to happen.

