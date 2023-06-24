Yellowstone season 5: When could the series finale air?

As so many of you are likely well-aware of at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one on Paramount Network. Sure, there is going to be some sort of a spin-off, but there isn’t all that much officially confirmed for that as of right now.

Given that we don’t want to think too far ahead here, our priority instead is looking at what lies ahead for John Dutton and his epic Montana ranch … and also when we will have a chance to see these stories play out.

For most of the past couple of months, conventional wisdom (plus a suggestion from the network itself) made us think that we’d get the remaining episodes back in November. However, the problem here is that we’re now 50+ days into the writers’ strike, and prolific producer Taylor Sheridan is not working on any scripts until that is over. Add to this now the fact that series star Kevin Costner is extremely busy on his Horizon movies, and then also the idea that the final season could end up having more episodes than the six that were originally planned.

At this point, we’re expecting that the Yellowstone series finale is going to arrive at some point in 2024. There just isn’t enough time left in the year for the strike to end, scripts to be finished, and episodes to be filmed for the whole thing to come out in 2023. We know that this is going to be a pretty frustrating wait and understandably so, but good things can’t be rushed. The most important thing for a show like Yellowstone is that at this point, it gets to go out with the best ending possible … while also setting the stage for a new show in an exciting manner.

