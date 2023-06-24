iCarly season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A high school reunion

For those who are not currently aware, iCarly season 3 episode 6 is going to be centered in part around a high school reunion. Shouldn’t that prove to be rather entertaining? If nothing else, it’s going to be chaotic!

Think about some of the people you grew up with many years ago — what do you think they are going to be like now? “iReunited and It Felt Okay” is the title for this episode, and that in itself should be a pretty clear clue of what is coming up here. These characters are pretty different from who they were so many years ago! There’s going to be some drama at the center of all of this — but we’re thinking more funny drama as opposed to anything too serious.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full iCarly season 3 episode 6 synopsis right now:

Carly is excited to give the keynote speech at her high school reunion, but a surprise revelation puts her at the mercy of an old classmate.

Are we already in the home stretch of this season? That’s a debatable subject given the fact that there are still a reasonable number to go. However, there is no guarantee that a season 4 is going to happen and by virtue of that, every single installment from here on out is going to be that much more important. This is a time to feel somewhat nostalgic, potentially like you were in the event that you did attend a high-school reunion. Just remember that if you’re watching the revival, you were probably a big fan of the original and there are a lot of emotions that come with watching this show.

One other wrinkle that changes everything at this point is the fact that Carly and Freddie are now together — it’s a new dynamic, and definitely something this show can explore a little bit more over time.

