The Idol season 1 episode 4: A major change of pace again?

As we prepare to see The Idol season 1 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, you should know we are already at the halfway point. For all of the hype and discussion around the series, we are actually just looking at something that will be over before the middle of July.

For the first three episodes, we’ve seen the buildup of the relationship between Jocelyn and Tedros, and there’s no denying that there has been a lot of drama and/or controversy there. So where are things going to go as we move forward? There could be some surprises, and one of the big ones may be a pretty significant change to the series’ pace. In speaking on that further to Variety, here is what Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye had to say:

“Brian De Palma [Scarface, Mission: Impossible, The Untouchables] is a huge inspiration for all this, and of course [Paul] Verhoeven [Basic Instinct, Total Recall, RoboCop] … I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show.”

This is a line that the actor and pop star has uttered before in preparation of it premiering — he seems to be of the belief that once we reach the end, the entire road to getting there will make more sense. This is certainly one of the most polarizing shows out there from top to bottom, especially in that it has both a fair share of defenders and also those who are out there, vowing to never watch another episode of it again. There is not any real middle ground, and we don’t think it will be any less controversy the rest of the way.

Our biggest issue? It’s just hard to know how to root for anyone or expect that there is going to be anything other than a particularly sad conclusion to this story.

Do you think that a big twist on The Idol season 1 episode 4 would help to turn it around at all?

