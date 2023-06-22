The Idol season 1 episode 4 run time: Longest one yet?

This weekend you are going to see The Idol season 1 episode 4, a story that will take you past the halfway point. Given that there are only three episodes left (crazy as that may seem), does this mean that we’re going to see the stories start to get a little bit longer?

One of the luxuries that does come with airing on a network like HBO is, of course, the chance to se a little bit more free with how long you want to stretch out certain episodes of your shows. You don’t have to be beholden to just a single hour, even if much of what we’ve seen from The Idol so far has fallen into that place.

Well, for episode 4 (titled “Stars Belong to the World”) things are going to be a little bit different … albeit slightly so. Based on what we have seen from the network’s official listings, this installment will be an hour and two minutes from start to finish, which does mean that there’s a lot that will be crammed in here.

We don’t exactly think it is some mystery as to what the story is going to be moving forward. Tedros has already established a pretty clear foothold into Jocelyn’s life, even if it remains a little bit unclear what she finds so ingenuous about him with the way he treats some people around her. Leia may try to come up with some way to get him out of the picture again and in general, some people are going to start digging more into his past. There are warning signs around him, though in general, there are also some around other people, as well.

Who is the real hero of this story? Is there one? Is the messiness almost the point? This is clearly one of the big things there is to think about right now.

