Magnum PI season 6 renewal: Does a decision now loom?

Are we about to enter the most important week yet when it comes to a possible Magnum PI season 6 renewal at NBC? On the surface, it certainly feels that way!

First and foremost, we should start off this piece with some sort of reminder as to where things stand, at least at the moment: There are ten more episodes still to come on the network, regardless of when they air. The future beyond that remains uncertain. You could argue that NBC has plenty of time since they already have episodes in the can, but there is a major complication here in that actor contracts may expire soon. Unless there is an extension on their deals, we tend to think that the next week or so is going to be really critical when it comes to solidifying the future. It may be even more important when you consider the chances of an actors’ strike that could be kicking off across the industry as early as next month.

So where do things currently stand behind the scenes? The network hasn’t tipped their hand one way or another the past few weeks, but there are some pieces of evidence that tend to suggest that something good will come from this. Consider first and foremost the fact that there are some tentative plans that we’ve noted before from a Production Weekly listing. Also, network executives have indicated that they have a desire to keep supporting the show. That has been proven in them airing as many repeats as they have.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple: NBC is not acting like a network right now that is interested in canceling this show. Hopefully, this is an indicator that if nothing else, they will keep discussions going on the future even if there is no deal by this time next week.

As for when a season 6 could film…

That will depend on both the writers’ strike and what happens with SAG-AFTRA. Can’t the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and get some deals done?

Unfortunately…

A decision has now come in since this article was posted. You can read an update on that below…

Related – Has Magnum PI really been canceled again?

How are you feeling right now when it comes to a possible Magnum PI season 6 renewal?

Do you think we will get more news over the course of the next week? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







