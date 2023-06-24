Magnum PI canceled (again); season 5 to be final one at NBC

Despite all of our hopes and positive signs, it appears that we’re nearing the end of the road again for Magnum PI.

According to a report from Deadline, NBC is opting against ordering an additional season of the Jay Hernandez series, which means that the upcoming ten-episode final season 5 part 2 will be the end. The network is expected to promote these episodes as such, and to try and make it as much of a success as possible.

So why is this bad news coming out now? Well, the timing of it is unfortunately no coincidence: By putting out there late Friday, clearly NBC is trying to bury it over the weekend. Also, they had to make a decision by June 30 or extend the cast contracts for everyone by a sizable period of time. There are a lot of other variables that may have influenced it, and we’ll get to some of those a little bit later on in the evening. One that we may have personally underestimated is the streaming situation and what that means when it comes to the ability to substantially grow the show.

It is easy to be incredibly sad at this news, but we do remain grateful that we are managed to get a season 5 in the first place after that initial cancellation. Who would’ve anticipated that? It is such a rare thing and fans should feel nothing other than gratitude. Unfortunately this time around, they’ve fallen into some bad luck due to a really difficult time in the television industry, whether it be strikes, changing economic models, or streaming services cutting costs at every turn.

The Magnum PI ohana is a great one, and that will remain no matter what. We know that this is a comfort show for so many (us included), and we hope that some of those positive vibes are there to the very end of the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

