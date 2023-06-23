I’m a Virgo season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big season 1 premiere on Prime Video today, is there a chance of an I’m a Virgo season 2 happening down the road? What are the odds? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot worth getting into here!

First and foremost, though, why not set the stage for what this show actually is? If you haven’t heard about it yet, the official logline should tell you more or less immediately what it is about — should you want to see it for yourself:

I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

Now, here is where things stand at this given moment in time: Nothing has been confirmed yet when it comes to a season 2 happening. Is there still a chance of it? Sure, but we can’t just sit here and proclaim from the heavens that this is a sure thing. There are a lot of different variables at play that could determine the future here, including total viewership, budget, and also what the story could be moving forward.

We know that this show has received positive reviews, and the concept could be unique enough to attract attention. The big problem at the moment here is the simple one of trying to stand out amidst a crowded field of shows. If it can do that, then we feel rather confident here that the future is bright.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

