The Walking Dead: Dead City series premiere sets AMC+ record

We had a good feeling that The Walking Dead: Dead City was going to get off to a great start on AMC and AMC+. After all, this was a chance to see a condensed story featuring two characters people really love from the original show. Given that it is also only six episodes for the first season, it served as a perfect opportunity to get some people on board who may have bailed on the original show in the past.

While we probably should wait and see long-term how the series fares, we can at least tell you this already: The network is really happy with the start. In a statement today, it was confirmed (per Variety) that the premiere is the most-watched start of any show in the three-year history of AMC+. This comes after a week’s worth of viewership data, and it shows further that people were willing to pay to watch on the standalone service.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

In speaking further on the achievement, here is some of what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say:

“Survive here, survive anywhere. What an incredible start for this series — the #1 season premiere in the history of AMC+ — and for the next chapter in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe, with three new shows focused on iconic characters in intriguing and novel locations … Thanks to the best fans in television for joining Maggie and Negan for the beginning of this thrilling ride through the streets of Manhattan, to stars and executive producers Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and to Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Brian Bockrath and everyone who brought ‘Dead City’ very much to life. There’s so much more to come over the course of this season. Here we go!”

Now, it goes without saying, but this is clear validation that the plan for the universe is at this point working. We’ll have to see if things stay at that way long-term, since the idea is to give viewers a lot of great content without, at the same time, going into overkill.

Related – Get more information all about episode 3 and what lies ahead

Are you excited to see what lies ahead through the rest of The Walking Dead: Dead City at AMC?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







