Star Trek: Prodigy canceled at Paramount+; will season 2 air?

The bad news today continues at Paramount+, as the streaming service is canceling Star Trek: Prodigy after just one season.

Are we shocked? The simple answer here is “yes,” and for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the streaming service has shown so much loyalty to the entire franchise. Beyond just that, let’s also remember the fact that the show was previously renewed for a second season.

So what is going on here? Well, signs point to the first season being removed from the streaming service eventually, and both it and season 2 could end up finding a new home elsewhere. In a post on Twitter, executive producer Aaron J. Waltke confirmed that the second season will still be completed … it’s mostly a matter of when or if we could ever see it air:

“I have noticed some misleading headlines … so all I can do is [reiterate that] we are completing Season 2 on schedule and seeking a new home!”

So why is Paramount+ doing this in the first place? Well, it’s really a function of them wanting to trim costs at a time in which a lot of competitors are doing the same thing. When these streaming services were first introduced they cast a super-wide net to gauge their consumer base. Now, a lot of things are being reeled in. This is an extremely frustrating practice for everyone who got really attached to these shows and was hoping / assuming that they would at least stick around for people to watch long-term.

With Prodigy in particular, the hardest pill to swallow is that this show was a really great entry point into the franchise for young viewers. We always think that there are ways to breathe new life into this world, and this served as a great opportunity. Unfortunately, some of that opportunity is now gone.

Are you sad to see that Star Trek: Prodigy is not getting a season 2?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

