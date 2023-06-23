Just in case Outlander season 7 episode 2 didn’t have enough going on already, it went ahead and concluded with one of the biggest cliffhangers of all time. After all, the lives of SO many people are all in jeopardy at the same exact time!

The title gives it away, but let’s spell things out further: The Big House caught fire after Wendigo Donner and his men showed up to rob Claire of her jewels, thinking that this would be a way for him to return to his own time. His men also ransacked the place for other valuables and within doing so, they poured out some of Claire’s either. Then, when a fire was lit for visibility … well, you can probably imagine where things are going here.

Now, given that the story of Outlander is largely that of Jamie and Claire Fraser, we have a hard time imagining that either one of them is gone. Also, they are both in the preview for what is coming up next. Is this the end for Wendigo? Well, there is certainly a chance of that, but we don’t want to give anything major away here from the books. Just know that the episode ended this way for a reason, and the writers want you to be asking as many questions as possible for the next several days.

We should note that there are some things about this scene that were slightly different in the source material, but we personally believe the overall intention is still the same. Wendigo is still a repulsive adversary, but how much focus can be put on him with how much else is going on? Just remember here that the Revolutionary War is still on the horizon, and that is something that is pretty hard to escape at the end of the day.

For now, though, it’s okay to have your jaws on the ground for a minute.

