Outlander season 7 episode 2: What do Jamie’s dreams mean?

We suppose it should not come as much of a surprise, but Outlander season 7 episode 2 delivered on all fronts. This was a chance to see Roger and Bree travel forward in time, to see a massive cliffhanger, and to see a further exploration into one of the show’s most interesting concepts.

By that, we mean Jamie’s ability to dream into the future. This is something that has happened with him for a little while, but he’s been nervous to speak openly about it in fear of being called off his rocker. Yet, this is no doubt a really fascinating phenomenon that we tend to think could play a larger role as the story progresses. Maybe he can view or interpret certain events, and we know that there are a lot of people who may connect it to the phenomenon of Jamie’s ghost at the start of the season.

So what can you call this? Maybe it is an astral projection or an out-of-body experience. Of course, does it also really need to be that explained? This is a world of fantasy and where people travel through stones with special gems. We don’t think there has to be anything that scientific about what is going on.

With that being said, we do think there is something quite special and almost joyous about Jamie getting an opportunity to do something like this — it allows him to at least feel like a further part of this world that he has heard so much about over the years.

Also, who knows? This is a skill that, somehow, could prove to be rather useful as we get a little bit deeper into the story. There is still a lot of time left this season and now, there are characters in another time period altogether.

