Outlander season 7 episode 2: Is Allan Christie dead?

Within the opening minutes of Outlander season 7 episode 2, we had a chance to see effectively the end of the Allan Christie story. After all, the character was killed and with that, we learned the truth of what happened to Malva.

As it turns out, it was Allan himself who killed her, and with that, taking both her and the baby’s life. Claire was determined to not let him take his own life, but then Young Ian shot him with an arrow himself. All this time, he thought the baby was his, but he still felt that child deserved a chance to live. The story of Allan is harrowing and dark — there is 100% no way around that. We are talking here all about a family that has at this point been completely dissolved, and in a rather short period of time, as well. Remember that last week, Tom Christie decided to take the fall for the murder, even if he was not guilty. That spoke to his affection for Claire, as well as his desire to ensure that she did not face consequences for a crime she did not commit.

This death does seemingly put an end to a certainly chapter of the Outlander tale but moving forward, there are so many other stories that will be worth of conversation. In general, you can argue that this is one of the most jam-packed batches of episodes we’ve had a chance to see. After all, it also contained Roger and Bree realizing that they have to jump forward to the present, plus also Jamie’s dreams and the Big House burning into flames at the very end. This was the end result of Wendigo Donner showing up and ransacking the place in the house of getting jewels.

Overall, it feels pretty darn clear now that this is going to be an incredibly hard story to top; we will have to see if that happens.

Related – Go ahead and get further news regarding Outlander, including a look towards season 7 episode 3

Are you shocked that the Allan Christie story is already done after Outlander season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates in due time.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







