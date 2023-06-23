Outlander season 7 episode 2: Why did Roger, Bree leave past?

We had a good feeling entering Outlander season 7 episode 2 that we were going to see some time-travel for Roger and Bree. However, the reason for it was still something we needed more clarity on — and now, we’ve got that.

Ultimately, Bree traveled back in time for the first time in order to help save her mother. This time around, she and Roger jumped forward with their children in order to save Amanda. It was the only place that she could be fully cared for in a proper way and because of that, she needed to be there. This decision was a reminder that Brianna, just like any other person within the Fraser – MacKenzie family, will always put family first.

Still, that goodbye at the stones is about as tear-inducing a moment as you are ever going to see. Jamie struggled mightily with the idea of losing his daughter, his son-in-law, his granddaughter, and his grandson. This departure was not one that was thought of as a temporary one; instead, they all felt that fear that they would never be able to see one another again. This is the sort of thing that can happen with time travel!

Of course, here is where we remind you that there is a lot of story left to go. We are still only two episodes into a 16-episode season, and there is also a season 8 coming on the other side. We know that Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton are not leaving the show, as they are in the previews for what is coming up next.

For now, just think of what happened within this episode as a reasonable but very-much still sad decision, one that is going to most likely reverberate for some time. It also comes at a really difficult time, with the Revolutionary War right on the horizon.

