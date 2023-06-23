Doctor Who season 15: Show EP looking far ahead

For those of you who are excited to see Doctor Who season 14, let’s go ahead and say this: A season 15 is also in the works! Should you be surprised about that? Well, we would respond with a simple answer: Hardly. This is one of those shows that has the leeway to look far into the future, even more so than the standard show that exists within the world of British television.

Also, we tend to think a series right now needs some lead-up time just because of the high degree of ambition and scale.

In a new letter to Doctor Who Magazine, executive producer Russell T. Davies used three different words to describe what could be coming in season 15: “garden”, “firmament” and “diploma.” What in the word do these mean? Well, the point is us to be raising all of these questions!

We do anticipate that Ncuti Gatwa is going to be sticking around as The Doctor for the next season of the show. He will be appearing this November at some point during the 60th anniversary special, which is slated to also feature David Tennant to go along with some other familiar faces from the past. Gatwa will also surface during this, and he will emerge as The Doctor for his own season starting during the holiday season.

The most important component for every chapter of this show

This is honestly not something that is altogether complicated to point out: Imagination. More so than anything else, the producers just need to find ways to expand what this show can be and deliver a lot of exciting reveals. Some notable guest stars and familiar monsters can often be the icing on the cake, and we anticipate that this will be the case here, as well.

