Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Let’s be honest here for a moment: The interest in getting more of this show is almost always there. It doesn’t matter if you are talking about now or a few months from now in the fall.

The bad news, unfortunately, is the same right now as it was a week ago: There is no installment of the Tom Selleck series on the air tonight. Beyond just that, there may not be any more episodes for a really long time, far longer than your average summer break. Typically, you can see new episodes in either late September or early October, but the writers’ strike remains ongoing. This is typically when writers’ rooms are back and planning out the episodes to come.

Because things are delayed on that end, it is fair to expect them to be delayed when it comes to the series itself. At present, the earliest we imagine Blue Bloods will air is when we get around to late October or early November, and even that may be optimistic. There still remains no clear update on the state of negotiations and as of right now, there is a chance we might be waiting until after a deal with SAG-AFTRA is made before the writers get some sort of resolution. (If a SAG-AFTRA deal is not struck soon, there could be an additional strike for much of the summer.)

No matter when Blue Bloods does return to the air, we would say not to expect too many seismic changes or even a long hiatus to be addressed in some sort of meaningful way. This is crime procedural TV at its finest, where each hour is mostly its own little capsule. They don’t tend to acknowledge long breaks in an altogether meaningful way, and nor do they tell many storylines that exist beyond a singular week.

The biggest change we know entering season 14 is that the cast took pay cuts in order to stay on the air; we’ll see if any budget-slashing is actually present in the final product.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

