Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that there is a real eagerness to get more news for the Max Thieriot series. It has been over a month at this point since the season 1 finale aired, and that is a long time to be left on a really big cliffhanger.

For those of you who need some sort of refresher on what that cliffhanger was, it goes a little something like this: Bode took the fall for being an addict, even though he’s not, in order to ensure that Freddy got out. This was him opting to sacrifice himself for someone else, which is 100% in his character. However, that does not mean that it was an easy thing to see happen in the slightest! Now, we’re in this position where we can’t say when he is going to be able to get out of prison.

Unfortunately, we are also still in s position right now when it remains to be seen when Fire Country is going to be back on the air. Of course, we would love to live in a world where we get some more news on this sooner rather than later, but that’s hard in the midst of the writers’ strike. We could be waiting months still before production is underway, just because it is hard to determine when the networks and streaming services are even going to start their negotiations again.

(Here is your reminder that the writers are asking for reasonable things to further solidify their future — why can’t a deal get done here?)

If there is some sort of agreement with the WGA over the next few weeks, there is a chance the show could premiere in November. Otherwise, we’re looking at a situation here where it could be December or even early 2024 before the cast and crew are back.

